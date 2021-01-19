The city commissioners received an update on Monday about the status of coronavirus-related leave for municipal employees after a Dec. 31 federal deadline affected compensation for taking time away from work.
Commissioner Adam Shaw told the rest of the Madison City Commission that some FFCRA funding had expired at the end of 2020, meaning that the city would no longer receive compensation if employees needed to take time off from work due to COVID-19 quarantining, caring for an ill family member or a similar pandemic-related problem. Shaw said the city and ts employees would need to start relying on employee sick-leave benefits.
According to Shaw, future pandemic-response legislation passed by the federal government could re-enact the benefit. In addition, if an employee used their benefits in the interim, they could receive compensation.
Shaw said the FFCRA had provided compensation for 80 hours of coronavirus-related sick leave per employee.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act was congressional legislation that responded to the economic difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The FFCRA provided funding for free coronavirus testing, 14-day paid leave for American workers affected by the pandemic, and increased funding for food stamps.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D–N.Y., U.S. House Appropriations Committee chairwoman, and passed the United States House of Representatives early on March 14, 2020, before moving to the U.S. Senate. The Senate passed the legislation on March 18, 2020, and President Donald Trump signed the bill into law later the same day.