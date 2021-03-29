The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a request from Sundog Coffee proprietors, the city’s downtown coffee shop, to add an outdoor platform in front of the establishment during the coming warm-weather months that will increase customer seating.
During the last several years, the proprietors of Sundog Coffee have asked city commissioners for permission to set up outdoor tables on a platform that fits over part of the corner parking area in front of the shop. Sundog Coffee is located on the corner of Egan Ave. and Center St.
The 8x20-foot platform will provide space for three customer tables with seating for six to 12 persons. The coffee-shop proprietors have asked to keep the additional outdoor seating available from April to November, weather permitting.