The Madison City Commission has paid close attention to efforts to repair damage at the Madison Aquatic Center and to have city staff open the municipal swimming pool this summer, but the commissioners received a report on Monday that provided doubts about whether the pool could open during summer 2021.
The city commissioners had approved during their June 1 meeting having Malloy Electric of Sioux Falls provide the electrical equipment needed to make repairs to the Madison Aquatic Center’s electrical system. Brad Lawrence, city utility director, said Malloy Electric had provided the lowest, responsible quote for the equipment.
On Monday, Lawrence told the commissioners that Malloy Electric staff had informed him that the timetable for delivering the parts to the MAC was extended from six to eight weeks, taking the pool’s repair work schedule from mid-July to late July.
The commissioners asked Lawrence to continue working on the project, and they considered some options for providing recreation for children during the summer months.