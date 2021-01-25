The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a transfer of funds for the city police department that will enable the department’s purchase of several new computers.
Police Chief Justin Meyer asked that the city commissioners approve an $8,000 transfer from his department’s technology reserve fund to an office supply fund. Meyer said he wanted to purchase four new computers – three laptop computers for patrol vehicles and one computer used in the police station.
According to Meyer, he originally wanted to replace only three computers used in department vehicles, but recently, a fourth computer used in the police offices had “crashed” and also needed replacing.
Meyer had presented city officials with an invoice from Keltek Inc., a Baxter, Iowa company, that provided an estimate of $16,000 for four tablet computers and four computer keyboards.