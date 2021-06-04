Madison Black downs Madison White 18-9 to start season

The Madison Black and Madison White 16U VFW baseball teams combined for 27 runs and 22 hits in a game at Baughman-Belatti Park on Thursday night.
Madison Black won the battle 18-9.
Jovi Wolf had four singles and scored five runs for the Madison Black. Mason Kennington had three singles for the winners while Kadyn Gehrels had a triple and a single.
Jared Kennington and Lucas Johnson each hit two singles for Madison Black.
Parker Johnson smacked a double and a single for Madison White while Hayden Kane added two singles.
Lucas Mork started on the mound for Madison Black and picked up the win. Other hurlers for Madison Black were Aiden Jensen, Wolf and Mike Peters.
Braxton Bjorklund started on the hill for Madison White and suffered the loss. Other pitchers for Madison White were Andrew Comes, Eli Barger and Jack Olson.
Madison Black (1-0) will go to Elkton on Sunday afternoon for a game. No time was given.
On Monday, Madison Black will host Flandreau at Baughman-Belatti Park at 7:30 p.m.
Madison White (0-1) will go to Elkton for a 7 p.m. game on Monday.