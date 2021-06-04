MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Crispy Italian chicken, peas, baby bakers, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Turkey noodle hotdish, 5-way blend vegetables, warmed spiced apples, whole grain bread

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, rosemary potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, tropical fruit, bun

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, read, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread