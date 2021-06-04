MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Crispy Italian chicken, peas, baby bakers, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Turkey noodle hotdish, 5-way blend vegetables, warmed spiced apples, whole grain bread
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, rosemary potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, tropical fruit, bun
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, read, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread