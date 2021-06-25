City officials added two items to Monday's meeting agenda for the Madison City Commission that includes discussion about an architect firm's proposal to provide plans for the repair of the city's outdoor swimming-pool facility and for making renovations.
The city commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Madison officials added on Friday afternoon an agenda item that centers on reviewing a proposal from designArc, a Brookings and Sioux Falls architectural firm, to provide design services for repairs to the Madison Aquatic Center. At the end of their meeting, the city commissioners have scheduled a discussion about designArc's proposal and taking possible action on it.
Madison officials also added to the agenda a discussion about a proposed 5K run/walk at The Community Center; specifically, a Splash-n-Dash 5K for multiple sclerosis involving the Madison Fire Department.