The Madison City Commission acknowledged on Monday an application from the Madison chamber and local economic-development corporation for a temporary male-beverage license to sell alcohol during a series of outdoor summer concerts in Madison.
Officials with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and Lake Area Improvement Corporation have submitted an application for a temporary retail malt-beverage license to sell alcohol during a series of outdoor concerts in Madison this summer called DownTown in MadTown. The organizers are planning six concerts along downtown N. Egan Ave. on July 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The city commissioners scheduled a hearing concerning the alcohol-license application and its approval at 5:30 p.m. on May 24.