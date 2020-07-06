The Madison City Commission set on Monday the bid date for contractors to submit bids for the construction of electric circuitry in the Cyber Estates housing development in Madison.
Contractors are expected to bid on a project that will construct underground electric circuitry that includes the installation of electric cable, box pads, ground sleeves, pedestals and other related equipment. They are expected to deliver their bids to City Hall by 2 p.m. on July 28.
The new Cyber Estates Addition is expected to add 72 housing lots, a park and detention pond to the northeast corner of Madison. The housing development is located east of Division Ave. between N. 9th and N. 11th streets.
The contractor who wins the bid needs to complete the work by Oct. 1, 2020.