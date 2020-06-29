The city commissioners established a permit fee of $100 annually for electric golf-cart owners who want to drive their vehicles on Madison’s streets.
The commissioners adopted the fee on Monday. Once they obtain a permit from the city, electric golf-cart owners will have the ability to legally drive their vehicles on city streets.
The only exceptions are N. 2nd St. and Washington Ave., which are part of the state’s highway system, SD-34. However, the electric golf-cart drivers will have the ability to cross N. 2nd St. and Washington Ave.
Owners of golf carts powered by gasoline and other fuels can license those vehicles for road use through the state’s vehicle-licensing system.