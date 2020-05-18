The Madison City Commission approved on Monday having the city support an application to the Emergency Solution Grants Program for funding to assist the operation of a local domestic-violence program.
Officials with the local chapter of the Domestic Violence Network asked for the city’s support in providing local government certification for the grant application. DVN officials in Madison make the request each year.
The funding, provided through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, will help with some expenses, such as rent and utility assistance. The funding can help pay for as much as 20% of rent and utility costs.