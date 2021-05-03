The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a grant application prepared by personnel with the Madison Police Department that asks for $7,050 in federal money to help pay for the enforcement of speed zones in the city.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for grants from the federal Highway Safety program. The city police department has proposed matching $7,050 in federal money with a local matching share of $1,762.
As part of the application, the police department plans to use part of the funding, if provided, to conduct at least two highly-publicized speed- and seatbelt-enforcement campaigns, participate in all highway-safety mobilizations, and conduct numerous speed saturations during problem times.
The application stated that the Madison Police Department had participated in the Highway Safety grant program 10 times in the last 12 years.