Lake County voters decided to re-elect Deb Reinicke and Dennis Slaughter to the Lake County Commission and also bring Adam Leighton onto the commission as a new member.
The election team headed by Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick finished tabulating Tuesday’s votes at about 11:40 p.m. and then sent the final ballot tally to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office in Pierre.
In the county commission race, the vote count was Leighton 3,665, Slaughter 3.402, Reinicke 3,636, and John Doblar 2,300.
Among the ballot results in the District 8 legislative race, Lake County voters provided the following vote totals in the four-candidate South Dakota House race – Marli Wiese 3,921, Randy Gross 3,163, John P. Kessinger 1,095, and Val Parsley 2,264.
Across District 8, Republicans Wiese and Gross were re-elected to new terms in the S.D. House with district vote totals of 7,029 and 6,327 respectively. In the same state House race, Democrats Kessinger and Parsley received respectively 2,162 and 4,260 votes from voters across the legislative district.
Republican Casey Crabtree ran unopposed for the District 8 Senate seat and received 4,218 votes in Lake County and 7,829 votes across District 8.
In Lake County, voters cast 5,966 ballots. The vote count will remain unofficial until the Lake County Commission canvasses the election results. The county commissioners have scheduled their next meeting to start at 9 a.m. on Thursday.