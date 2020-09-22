Staff with the Madison Utilities Department reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a water-main break had occurred in northeast Madison.
The underground utility-line break affects neighborhoods in an area along N. Summit Ave. between N.E. 8th and N.E. 9th streets and along N.E. 8th St. between Summit and Roosevelt avenues.
Residents living in those neighborhoods and the surrounding areas may have low water pressure until repairs are complete.
Due to safety concerns, crews will start repair work at daybreak on Wednesday.