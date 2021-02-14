Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&

