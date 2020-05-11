The Madison City Commission repealed rules on Monday for restaurants, bars and casinos to limit their patron numbers; rules that were enacted weeks ago to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In late April, the city commissioners passed a resolution limiting the number of patrons inside Madison’s restaurants, bars and casinos to 10 persons inside the businesses and 10 persons immediately outside the businesses.
Dan Buresh, president of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the commissioners asking that they repeal, the April resolution and instead ask local businesses to enact social-distancing rules. The rules would have individual patrons or groups such as families space themselves at least 6 feet apart while spending time inside the restaurants, bars and casinos.
Buresh added that the businesses could also emphasize enhanced cleaning policies to lessen the possibility of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Eric Hortness, the chamber’s executive director, said the Madison businesses could also distribute throw-away menus and provide condiment packets with meals to help prevent transfer of the coronavirus via reusable menus, catsup bottles, and salt-and-pepper shakers.
The repeal was enacted immediately after the commissioners’ vote of approval. Hortness said one Madison business was ready to follow the new social-distancing rules immediately on Tuesday. Other businesses were not certain when they might start following Madison’s new social-distancing guidelines.
The new resolution does not prevent the city commissioners from re-evaluating Madison’s social-distancing regulations if the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic change.