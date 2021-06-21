Tuesday’s splash zone in Madison will change its place and time.
The splash-zone organizers plan to hold the June 22 event in Baughman-Belatti Park from 1-4 p.m.
Dan Buresh, Madison firefighter and splash-zone organizer, spoke to city commissioners on Monday and provided an update to Madison’s temporary water park program that’s underway this summer.
Buresh said after the first four events, organizers rescheduled the next splash zone at Baughman-Belatti. The fifth event was originally scheduled during Tuesday afternoon on the green south of the community gardens located along S.W. 4th St.
The splash zones are temporary water parks set up by the city to provide activities for youngsters while Madison’s outdoor swimming pool is closed for repairs. The play areas can include splash pads, large sprinklers, water soakers and sometimes a large water slide.
Buresh said the splash-zone organizers are looking for additional volunteers to chaperone the children and supervise play during the events.