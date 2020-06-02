Newcomers Adam Shaw and Jerae Wire won three-year terms on the Madison City Commission, accumulating the most votes in a six-candidate race.
Shaw was the highest vote-getter out of the group with 703. Wire finished with the second-highest total at 559.
Incumbents Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson finished with 449 and 425 votes respectively.
Jenny Wolff received a total of 343 votes, and Patrick Mullen finished with 261 votes.
The election results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the city commission.