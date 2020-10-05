City commissioners approved on Monday an agreement between Madison and Dakota State University for the university to hire an intramural coordinator during the next nine months.
The agreement between the city/university wellness center, which is The Community Center, and DSU student services-intramurals would have the Madison university pay a contractor up to $28,000. The contractor would serve as DSU’s intramural coordinator for the 2020-21 academic year.
In previous years, the city and DSU have entered similar agreements regarding the hiring by the Madison Parks and Recreation Department of an intramural coordinator who would perform services for the city and the university.