The Madison City Commission set on Monday a bid date for sidewalk-construction contractors to submit their proposals for building new sidewalks in certain Madison neighborhoods during summer 2021.
Chad Comes, city engineer, said city officials have grouped the new sidewalk-related work for both city and private-property together for contractors to bid on. City officials have asked property owners in six neighborhoods to install sidewalks this summer if the walkways don’t already exist on their property. During the annual sidewalk projects, the city typically pays for the ADA-compliant crosswalks that are installed at street intersections.
The six projects are identified by their neighborhoods:
-- S. Grant Ave. between S.E 4th St. and Silver Creek Circle.
-- N.W. 1st St. between N. Liberty and N. Chicago avenues.
-- N. Josephine Ave. between N.W. 6th and N.W. 7th streets.
-- S.W. 4th St. between S. Union and S. Egan avenues.
-- Olive Ave. between N.W. 2nd and S.W. 2nd streets.
-- N. Union Ave. between N.W. 6th and N.W. 7th streets.
Contractors are expected to submit their bids for the project by 2 p.m. on March 4 at the Madison Finance Office.