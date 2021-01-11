Blasius, Harms say vows

Brenna Marie Blasius, daughter of Kari and Justin Blasius of Kimball, and Jacob Harms, son of Judy and Phil Harms of Crete, Neb., were married on Dec. 26 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball.
A reception was held at Arrowwood Cedar Shore Resort in Oacoma.
The bride graduated from South Dakota State University in May 2020 and is now attending Briar Cliff University to complete her doctor of physical therapy degree. She is the granddaughter of Tom and Pat Hamlin of Madison.
The bridegroom graduated from SDSU in May 2018 and is an agronomist for Complete Agronomy Solutions in Yankton.