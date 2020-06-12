Blom, DeRungs say vows

Laura Anne Blom and Garret Leo DeRungs exchanged wedding vows on Dec. 14. The Rev. Randy Hedge officiated at the afternoon ceremony in Madison United Methodist Church.
The bride was given in marriage by her brothers, Jed and Nate Blom.
Music for the ceremony was performed by Janet Nelson and Kari Allen, aunt and cousin of the bridegroom.
The bride wore an ivory spaghetti-strap drop-waist gown. Her shawl and muff, as well as her pearls, belonged to her maternal grandmother, Mary-Alice Downing. The broach on her muff belonged to the bridegroom's maternal great-grandmother, Pauline Paulson.
The matron of honor was Haley Skattum, and bridesmaids were Jade Miller, Danielle Bloom, Lexi Bohlander and Cassie Helmbrecht (cousin of bride.)
Flower girls were Evelyn Blom and Madeline Bobeldyk, nieces of the bride; and the ringbearer was Bentley Bobeldyk, nephew of the bride.
Gabe DeRungs was best man for his brother, and groomsmen were Blake Gusso, Mitch Malcomb, Trevor Toennis and Logan DeRung (cousin of the bridegroom).
Ushers were Mitch Beyer, Zach Cassutt, Connor Hoff, Clayton Hoff and Hunter Blom (nephew of the bride).
A reception was held at Sportsman's Steakhouse in Madison and hosted by Monica Schlosser, Claudia DeRungs, Sheri DeRungs and Annette Sternhagen, aunts of the bridegroom. Music/entertainment was provided by Music by Andrew Gross.
Special guests at the wedding were Marvin and Delaine Hanneman, grandparents of the bridegroom; and Jean and Harlan Gortmaker, aunt and uncle of the bride.
Following a wedding trip to Cancun, the couple is at home near Ramona, where the bridegroom works for DeRungs Limousin and farms. The bride is a universal banker at First National Bank in Ramona.
Parents of the couple are Dan and Deanne DeRungs of Ramona and Glenda Blom of Madison.