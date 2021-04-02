Schoeberl, Pirlet engaged

Matt Schoeberl and Macy Pirlet, both of Sioux Falls, announce their engagement.
Schoeberl is a 2012 graduate of Madison High School and a 2017 graduate of South Dakota State University. He is a shift supervisor at Novita Nutrition in Aurora.
His fiancee is a 2014 graduate of Harrisburg High School and a 2016 graduate of Stewart School. She is the owner/stylist at Dragonfly Aveda Salon in Sioux Falls.
They will be married on Oct. 2 in Sioux Falls.
Parents of the couple are Leo and Marcia Schoeberl of Madison and Scott and Marci Pirlet of Sioux Falls. Grandparents are Darlene Schoeberl of Madison; Roger and Valerie Pirlet of DeSmet; and Richard and Sharon Wilson of Sioux Falls.