A daughter, Olivia Luella, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz., was born on April 18 at Madison Regional Health System to Aaron and Brittany Olson of Madison. Grandparents are Steve and Kristie Olson of Wentworth and Steve and Linda Williams of Madison. Great-grandparents are Diana Olson and Mary Lingbeck, both of Madison; and Donald and Fran Johnson of Tea.
