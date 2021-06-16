A son, Theodore Donald, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz., was born on May 11 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls to Zachery and Dawn Hildebrandt of Ramona. Grandparents are Jim and Deann Hildebrandt of Ramona and Larry and Holly Forseth of Hendricks, Minn. Great-grandparents are Mary Hildebrandt and Don and Donna Neises, all of Madison.
