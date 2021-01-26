A daughter, Indy Kay, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz., was born on Dec. 21 at Avera Health in Sioux Falls to Austin and Leslie Slaughter of Sioux Falls. Grandparents are Dennis and Susan Slaughter of Madison; and Susan and David Hageman, and Doug and JoAnn Casanova, all of Ramona. Great-grandparents are Freda and the late Dale Slaughter of Madison and Ken and Janice Terwilliger of Winfred.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys Lake Madison shed
- James Clausen
- Darlene Phelps
- Two accidents reported here
- E. Clair Lambert
- Sunshine Foods fund drive raises $9,500 for Food Pantry
- Firefighters respond to mobile home fire
- MHS one-act takes audience on delightful romp through life and death
- David Meehan
- Madison provides $50,000 for Runnings turnoffs