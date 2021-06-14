A son, Kaden Thomas, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz. was born on May 24 in Sioux Falls to Jennifer and Joe Fischer of Willow Lake. Grandparents are Carla Fischer of Madison and Wally and Kathy Knock of Willow Lake. Great-grandparents are Roger and Sharon LaMont of Carpenter.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Dan Wyatt's motto: `If you can help someone, help them'
- First Madison splash zone draws hundreds of children
- Chad Schulte
- Shelley Ellis
- Mustang Seeds continues to fund alfalfa research at DSU
- Ruth Spencer
- Gaylen's Gourmet Popcorn plans move to Madison
- ORR: New facility likely if consolidation approved by voters
- Joan Krantz
- Thursday pursuit leads to Friday arrest