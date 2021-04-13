A son, Rhett Doyle, weighing 8 lbs. 11 oz., was born on March 18 in Sioux Falls to Jenny (Paul) and Ryan Beyer of Madison. Grandparents are the late Doyle and Wanda Paul of Madison; Randy and Brenda Beyer of Hills, Minn.; and Kathy and Craig Vanhove of Madison. Great-grandparents are the late Roy and Hazel Johannsen, the late Clarence and Genevieve Paul, the late Don and Dorothy Beyer and the late Bud and Deloris Olson, all of Madison.
