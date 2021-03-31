A daughter, Maeve Adelia, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz., was born on March 20 at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Md., to Beth and Joel Wohnoutka of Sykesville, Md. Grandparents are Keith and Donna Uthe of Madison, Karen Wohnoutka of Luverne, Minn., and Brian Wohnoutka of Sioux Falls. Great-grandmothers are Dolly Uthe of Madison and Marcella Bartmann of Montrose.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Michael Breuer
- Changing guidelines allow family to visit Bethel residents
- Ron Howard
- Organizers surprised by turnout for Easter egg hunt
- Kenny Becker
- Jack Mader
- Pandemic creates new car shortage at local auto dealership
- Letter to the Editor
- Sally Kooiker
- AnyTime Fitness forms team for Avera Race Against Cancer