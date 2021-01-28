A daughter, Tenille Claire, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz., was born on Jan. 22 at Sanford Health Hospital in Sioux Falls to Mike and Kimber (Lambert) Palmquist of Winfred. Grandparents are Julie and Paul Lambert of Madison and Nancy and Roland Palmquist of Winfred. Great-grandparents include the late LaVern and Bernard Papka of Watertown; Phyllis and the late E. Clair Lambert of Howard; the late Jeri and Robert Oswald of Howard; and Lucille Palmquist-Mohn and the late Leroy Palmquist of Sun City West, Ariz.
