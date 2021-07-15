A daughter, Olivia Grace, weighing 9 lbs., was born on July 7 in Sioux Falls to Brandee and Andrew Lindsay of Sioux Falls. Grandparents are Roy and Kathy Lindsay of Madison and Ron and Tanda Miller of Mitchell. Great-grandparents are Darlene Vickers and Marvis Miller, both of Mitchell.
