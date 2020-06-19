Hultgrens to celebrate 50th anniversary Jun 19, 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul and Ruth (Will) Hultgren, former Madison residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Cards and greetings may be sent to 8710 W. Wiseman St., Sioux Falls, S.D., 57106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter YouTube Featured Businesses Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall 1001 S Washington Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-9111 Website Sunshine Foods 215 N Van Eps Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-3541 Currently Open Website Lewis Drug Madison 741 S Washington Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-3733 Website Leader Printing 218 S Egan Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-4444 Website Madison Daily Leader 214 S Egan Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-4555 Website Madison Regional Health System 323 10th Street SW, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-6551 Website Madison Realty Inc 121 S Egan Ave Ste 3, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-3888 Website Find a local business Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesKesteloot wedding: Love conquers allJanice LeightonJack's inundated with business due to pandemicMRHF announces Winter Gala results and impactChester American Legion holds flag burning ceremonyMadison to continue league ballgames, open sheltersRobert "Bob" HallBlom, DeRungs say vowsGeorge HagemannMyrl Moran Images