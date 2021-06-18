Lawrence "Ed" and Deborah "Deb" (Kock) Schuldt of Chester will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27.
She is retired from the Roadside Convenience Store in Chester. He is a retired welder at Gehl/Manitou in Madison.
They have four children, Sonia (Scott) Mattison of Lamberton, Minn., Jayson Schuldt of Sioux Falls, Heather (Adam) Anderson of Yankton, and Tina Schuldt of Madison; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A card shower is requested, and greetings may be sent to 46403 241st St., Chester, S.D., 57016.