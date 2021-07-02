Simons to note 50th anniversary

Daniel and Barbara (Roling) Simon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10.
She is a 1970 graduate of Madison High School. She has a BA in elementary education from Wayne State College and an MA in education from Adams State University. She retired from early childhood education after more than 30 years as a teacher in South Dakota and Colorado.
He is a 1968 graduate of MHS. He has a BA in business education from Dakota State University and an MBA from Wayne State College. He served as a professor of business administration, small business development center director and Northeastern Colorado Revolving Loan Fund director before retiring from higher education.
They have three children, Rebecca (Daniel) Hoey of Orange City, Iowa, Christy (Chris) Fellerman of Elk River, Minn., and Matthew Simon of Bismarck, N.D.; and 10 grandchildren.
A card shower is requested, and greetings may be sent to 23649 454th Ave., Madison, S.D., 57042.