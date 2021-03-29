Thompsons to note 50th anniversary By Staff Mar 29, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale and Glenda (Lyren) Thompson of Madison will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 3. Cards and greetings may be sent to 406 Best Point Dr., Madison, S.D., 57042. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter YouTube Featured Businesses Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall 1001 S Washington Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-9111 Website Sunshine Foods 215 N Van Eps Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-3541 Website Lewis Drug Madison 741 S Washington Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-3733 Website Leader Printing 218 S Egan Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-4444 Website Madison Daily Leader 214 S Egan Ave, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-4555 Website Madison Regional Health System 323 10th Street SW, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-6551 Website Madison Realty Inc 121 S Egan Ave Ste 3, Madison, SD 57042 605-256-3888 Website Find a local business Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPandemic creates new car shortage at local auto dealershipRon HowardMichael BreuerChanging guidelines allow family to visit Bethel residentsGerry is Madison Central Teacher of the YearDiann LewisEileen ClarkVirginia SchatzInternational partnership brings new soybean varietiesKenny Becker Images