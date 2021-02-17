O'Haras celebrate 65th anniversary

On Jan. 16, Nick and Ramona O'Hara of Edina, Minn., formerly of Madison, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Due to COVID-19 precautions, they spent the day with close family members.
O'Hara is a 1957 graduate of Madison High School and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Dakota Law School in 1963. His wife is a 1955 graduate of Rutland High School.
They have four children, Nick Jr. (Raquel) of Suffolk, Va., Patrick (Maria) of Nokesville, Va., Carolyn O'Hara of Champlin, Minn., and Laurie (Jon) Leighton of Maple Grove, Minn. They also have six grandchildren.