Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.