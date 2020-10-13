Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 255, 256, 257, AND 258... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 255. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 256. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 257. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 258. * WIND...NORTHWEST 30 TO 40 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH. * HUMIDITY...25 TO 30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, NORTHWEST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS WILL LEAD TO HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RISKS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF WORKING OUTDOORS OR IN HARVEST ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&