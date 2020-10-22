Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.