Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&