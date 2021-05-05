Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&