The Madison Maroon came back through the losers bracket and punched their ticket into the State VFW 16U Tournament with two wins on Thursday in the Region 1A Tournament at Colton.
Madison needing a win faced Lennox, the only team to beat them this season in the opening of the tournament. It took an extra inning but the Maroon got their revenge as they slipped past Lennox 12-10 in eight innings.
Madison scored twice in the eighth inning to gain the win. Madison held Lennox scoreless in the last two innings while scoring the tying run in the seventh frame.
Lennox jumped out an 8-2 lead after three innings.
Madison scored five times in the fourth frame to pull to within one, 8-7, heading into the bottom of fourth.
Lennox scored once in the fifth inning and held a 9-7 advantage.
Madison plated two runs in the sixth inning only to see Lennox added one run in the bottom of sixth as they held a 10-9 lead heading into the seventh frame.
Madison banged out 12 hits in the game with Riley Kearin getting two hits and 3 RBIs to lead the offensive attack for the Maroon. Trey Smith and Nathan Ricke each had two hits and an RBI while Joe Gors had a pair of hits.
Logan Allbee and Colby Vostad each had one hit and two RBIs while Mike Peters had one hit and an RBI. Mickale Dohrer added one hit.
Gavin Sanculi had a double and a single for Lennox while Tanner Miller had three hits.
Smith pitched three innings for Madison and gave up eight runs (one unearned) on 10 hits while striking out one and walking one. Dohrer tossed five innings and gave up two runs (one unearned) on three hits as he struck out seven and walked three.
Brandon Otte worked three innings for Lennox and gave up seven runs (three unearned) on five hits. He struck out one and walked three. Brandon Fodness worked two innings and gave up two runs (one unearned) on two hits while walking two. Miller worked three innings and gave up three runs (one unearned) on five hits while striking out two and walking one.
With the win Madison earned the right to play the only unbeaten team left in the tournament next Tri-Valley.
Madison belted out 14 hits and downed Tri-Valley 12-7.
Madison built a 8-1 lead after four innings and never looked back.
Smith had a huge game at the plate for Madison as he had four hits and knocked in three runs. Aiden Jensen had a double and a single for the winners, Ricke added two hits and three RBIs while Gors and Peyton Wolf each had two hits.
Allbee had a double and an RBI and Vostad had a hit and an RBI.
Cole Focken had a double, two singles and three RBIs for Tri-Valley.
Jensen tossed four innings and gave up five runs (one unearned) on six hits. He struck out two and walked two. Smith pitched three innings and gave up two runs on two hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Brady Larson pitched 4 2/3 innings for Tri-Valley and gave up eight runs on 12 hits while striking out five and walking one. Focken worked one inning and gave up two unearned runs as he struck out two and walked four. Hunter Larson tossed 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs (one unearned) on two hits while striking out one.
Madison and Tri-Valley will played at 4:30 on Friday to determine the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from Region 1A.
REGION 2A
The Madison Black's bid to qualify for the VFW State 16U baseball tournament fell just just short as they were eliminated by Milbank in the Region 2A Tournament at Volga on Thursday night.
Milbank held on to gain a 3-2 win over Madison. Kadyn Gehrels started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He gave up three runs (one unearned) in 2 1/3 innings of work. Jovi Wolf shut Milbank out the rest of way, striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.
For the tournament, Wolf dominated on the mound for Madison Black, pitching a total of seven shutout innings and striking out 13 batters.
Offensively against Milbank, Mason Kennington had a double a single and an RBI. Lucas Johnson had a pair of singles while Addison Gehrels had an RBI single.
In an earlier game on Thursday, Volga downed Madison 19-2. No other stats were reported.