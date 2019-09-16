Madison Central announces late start for Monday

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced on Sunday afternoon that Madison Central, Madison Christian and St. Thomas schools would have a one-hour late start on Monday, Sept. 16.

Madison Central cafeterias will still serve breakfast on Monday. In addition, Jorgenson said the Madison Central School District will offer free breakfasts and lunches this week to students.

The rural bus routes will run on open, paved roads only. Bus drivers will call parents to make arrangements for pickup points.

In-town bus stops will operate where possible.

“In both cases please be patient with pickup times as there may be delays,” Jorgenson stated. “Everyone stay safe, and we will try to get some normalcy started again for our students.”