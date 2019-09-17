City acknowledges county disaster resolution

The Madison City Commission acknowledged on Monday a resolution approved by the Lake County Commission asking for assistance from state and federal governments to help the county recover from last week’s flooding.

Kelli Wollmann, chairwoman of the Lake County Commission, signed the resolution on Sept. 12, and it was approved by the county commission on Sept. 13.

The resolution ends with “…Lake County does hereby declare a disaster and respectfully requests the Governor of the State of South Dakota to declare disaster area and to request a Presidential Declaration of Disaster to ensure that the maximum amount of assistance is made available to local governments, businesses, and residents affected.”

About a half dozen Madison residents spoke to the city commissioners during the public comment session of their meeting. Most of the speakers spoke critically about the local officials’ response to last week’s flooding and a lack of information about the resources available to Madison residents trying to deal with floodwater in their homes.

A couple of speakers were also concerned about the city’s plans for removing flood-damaged debris that Madison residents have placed out on neighborhood boulevards. City officials had announced on the www.cityofmadisonsd.com website that once neighborhoods were initially cleared of debris that removal crews would not return. Exceptions for some homeowners are possible if they need more time for a visit from an insurance adjuster.

Some residents are concerned that they haven’t enough time to move flood-damaged items out of their homes.

Commissioner Kelly Johnson said city officials would revise the “no return to neighborhoods” declaration. Johnson told the residents that the city wasn’t interested in leaving debris piled along city streets.