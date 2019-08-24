Waldmans take ownership of The Floral Shop

The new owners of The Floral Shop plan to reopen the flower and home decor business in September after they have renovated and redecorated the store located on Madison's south side along the SD-34 bypass.

Brittany and Jon Waldman, the new co-owners, will keep the name "The Floral Shop" but will reopen with new stocks of fresh flowers and plants during the third week in September. Brittany Waldman will serve as the store manager, and she is intent on maintaining many of the services that Bill and Rene' Brunner have offered to the community during the last three decades.

Waldman plans to continue offering custom planting, memorials and planters. The Floral Shop also offered floral designs for weddings and condolences and provided assistance in planting annual and perennial flowers.

The ownership transfer for the business will take place on Aug. 30. The Brunners have held a clearance sale at the flower shop to assist the Waldmans with their redecorating plans.

"We'll do some repainting and restocking with new inventory and be ready to go," Brittany Waldman said.

Waldman has worked for the Brunners at their Madison shop and also interned at The Floral Shop for two years, during 2014-15, while she studied at Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls. She earned three degrees in horticulture technology, landscape design and sports turf management.

Rene' Brunner expressed satisfaction in turning over the business to new owners who are familiar with its operation.

"After 32 years, Bill and I are stepping aside," Brunner said. "We feel confident that Jon and Brittany will be keeping up the same level of quality products, knowledgeable service and quality staff."

Brittany Waldman said The Floral Shop will continue to offer memorials, home decor items such as wind chimes, and balloons as decorations to gift baskets.

"I'd also enjoy offering a selection of South Dakota-made products," Waldman said.

She will continue making online ordering of products available to customers. She wants to offer a subscription service of fresh flowers to customers who want to decorate their homes and offices. Waldman also wants to assist clients who want to add color with flowers and plants during special events.

Waldman said she'd enjoy conducting workshops with plants and crafts for adults and children. She could help customers prepare for decorating during the Christmas season and other holidays. For children, Waldman said she could hold sessions on how to create crafts for holidays such as Mother's Day.

Waldman wants to host workshops on home crafting and spring planting. She also has ideas about sponsoring learning sessions on do-it-yourself home decor.

Rene' Brunner expressed confidence that the Waldmans possess the abilities to make a smooth transition in ownership of the business.

"We'd like to thank all of our loyal customers and great employees who have helped us over the years," Brunner said. "We hope that you will give your support to Jon and Brittany as they take over."

When The Floral Shop opens under new ownership in September, the Waldmans have scheduled business hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Brittany Waldman said the hours will expand from April through June.

The Floral Shop's phone number will remain as 256-4112.