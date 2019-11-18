Letter to the Editor

I have been involved in the Madison community in some way, shape or form for my entire life. As in any small rural town, the school is the focal point of Madison. From the conversation about Friday night's game at the local coffee spot to the countless volunteers and service organizations that are committed to our youth, it is very apparent that Madison cares about its youngest citizens.

It is hard to put into words the impact that volunteers have made in my own classroom over the years. I appreciate all the relationships that have been built and the lessons that have been learned.

There are so many community members that give their time and resources to our schools. In honor of American Education Week, please consider letting those individuals know how much you appreciate what they are doing for our future leaders. A few kind words can go a long way.

I would like to thank the Madison community for all that they have invested in the education of our youth. We have a great school system, and I am proud to be a part of it.

Our world is constantly changing, and we know there will always be new challenges; but together we will continue to do our best to prepare our children for what lies ahead.

Michelle Hojer

Educator of the Year

Oldham, Nov. 13