Letter to the Editor

I'm preparing for my fourth session of lobbying the South Dakota State Legislature and the attack on Science Education is bound to be on the agenda again.

While proponents are quite creative at writing obtuse excuses for their bill they consistently challenge the theory of evolution in their testimony. I think these allegedly "learned" proponents may need a science refresher.

They speak of evolution as if it were a hypothesis to be tested. It once was but that was long ago.

Unfortunately, the term "theory" has been misused in common speech. A theory, you see, starts as a thesis. If it appears to be true it is repeatedly tested by the scientific community. According to the American Museum of Natural History, "A theory is a well-substantiated explanation of an aspect of the natural world that can incorporate laws, hypotheses and facts."

Evolution is a theory, a grand theory. It explains the emergence of new species, whether selection occurs naturally or by human intervention. It is also the foundation of modern medical research and many of the new cures that have emerged since the human genome was sequenced.

Don't be fooled! The "learned" proponents have an agenda hidden in plain sight.

Mark Winegar

Vermillion, Jan. 8