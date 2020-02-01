Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Senate Bill 54 seeks to limit local control over matters of concerning plastic straws and drink containers. As a candidate for the Clay County Commission, I must protest.

When I was growing up in Chicagoland, we had a terrible littering problem. Trash lay everywhere along streets, sidewalks and parks. Newspapers flew across the street, obstructing motorists' vision.

All this trash disappeared when Illinois, Indiana and Michigan passed two laws. One required returnable bottles. The other fined litterers $100, a massive amount in the 1950s.

Today, plastic litter is ubiquitous. In addition, we are confronted with the problem of toxic micro-plastics created as plastic wastes decompose. These micro-plastics are toxic building blocks ("Microplastics and Your Health," Healthline, June 13, 2019) and are found everywhere.

Many plastics like straws are not recyclable and take up room in our landfills. This bill would prohibit the people from taking protective measures at the local level.

I must oppose this bill because it strips away local control and encourages unnecessary plastic pollution.

Mark Winegar

Vermillion, Jan. 28