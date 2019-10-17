Letter to the Editor

Principals are among the hardest working, yet often least recognized individuals in education. Principals set the academic tone for their schools, and it is their vision, dedication and determination that provide the mobilizing force for achieving student success.

Each October, NASSP, NAESP and AFSA seek to honor these unsung heroes for their tireless efforts in pursuit of excellence in education.

National Principals Month is a widely recognized celebration of the principalship, marked by national and state resolutions supporting the event, as well as acknowledgements from U.S. senators and representatives and top government officials. However, the most important National Principals Month celebrations are the ones that take place in schools and communities across the country.

Those of us at the South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals and South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals will be celebrating all the great principals and the wonderful things they are doing throughout South Dakota! So many of our principals help educate our students in our schools, they are community leaders in our towns, and they mentor and help so many families along the way. These are just a few of the reasons we should be thankful for all our South Dakota principals.

Outstanding school leaders make for outstanding schools.

Please join all of us from the School Administrators of South Dakota in celebrating National Principals Month. This event honors principals for their significant impact on the success and well-being of our nation's students.

Ethan Dschaak

SDAESP president

Tim Kohler

SDASSP president

Rob Monson

SASD executive director

Sioux Falls, Oct. 8