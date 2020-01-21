Letter to the Editor

Workers may get a larger tax refund this year because of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). But to get it, you must file a tax return and claim it.

Jan. 31, 2020, marks the 14th anniversary of Awareness Day, a nationwide effort to increase awareness about EITC and free tax preparation sites. This year, the Internal Revenue Service is promoting EITC and providing information on other refundable tax credits that you may be eligible for. This includes the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the Credit for Other Dependents (ODC) and the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC).

In 2019, 25 million workers received more than $63 billion in EITC refunds. If you worked last year and had income of less than $55,952, check out your eligibility for EITC. EITC can mean up to a $6,557 refund when you file a return if you have qualifying children. Workers without a qualifying child could be eligible for a smaller credit up to $529.

According to the IRS, the average amount credited for 2019 was $2,476.

Why is it important to have an EITC Awareness Day each year? One-third of the EITC population changes each year. The IRS estimates that four out of five workers claim the EITC they earned. This leaves billions of dollars on the table each year.

We want to get the word out to those who are eligible to file a tax return even if they don't owe any tax to claim the EITC. It's money workers can use for groceries, rent, utilities and other bills.

EITC is complex. It varies by income, family size and your filing status. To be eligible, you must have earned income or certain disability income. This means you must have income from working for someone or working for yourself.

Volunteers -- trained by the IRS -- ask you the needed questions to find out if you qualify for the EITC and other refundable tax credits. Volunteers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites, also prepare and e-file (electronically file) your tax return at no cost to you.

Our community volunteers help you get EITC and the maximum refund you're due. Our goal is to help you get it and get it right. This is money you can save or use to pay off bills, buy that car to get to work or make a down payment on a home.

Let us help make your life a little easier. Let us help you get it and get it right. Call for an appointment at our free tax preparation site at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, Inc., 111 N. Van Eps, Madison, 605-256-6518, ext. 101.

Arleen Weerheim

Madison, Jan. 17